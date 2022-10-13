Rent-A-Center, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

RCII opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $50,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 249,861 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

