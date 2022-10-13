Request Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Request has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $95.64 million and $2.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,424.30 or 1.00021540 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09450264 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,353,369.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

