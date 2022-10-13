Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,844,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,296.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

