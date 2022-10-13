Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 12,108.63%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $51.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 526,308 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 319,297 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.