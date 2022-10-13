Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,860 shares of company stock worth $3,495,258 and sold 403,500 shares worth $15,281,850. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

