Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.2% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

