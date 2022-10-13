Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 13th (AMD, AMPX, AOCIF, BCE, BTRS, DSCV, EHAB, ENT, ERF, GSK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 13th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research to a neutral rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$66.00.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a market perform rating.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$80.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Stephens started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating. Cormark currently has C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00.

