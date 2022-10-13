Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2022 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $264.00.

10/10/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

10/3/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $178.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

9/28/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

9/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/1/2022 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.32. 883,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,562. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

