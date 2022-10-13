Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00.

8/16/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

KKR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

