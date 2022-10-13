ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $210.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.98. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.83.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

