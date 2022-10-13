Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

