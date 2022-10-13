Retirement Capital Strategies Has $13.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.48. 173,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.85 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.53 and a 200 day moving average of $370.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

