Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.41 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.