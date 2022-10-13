Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 10,727 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SOXX traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,186. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $301.62 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.92.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.