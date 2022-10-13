Revain (REV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.96 Million

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $62.96 million and $474,099.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.44 or 0.27303548 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, "Revain (REV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revain has a current supply of 85,061,485,689.83401. More information can be found at https://revain.org/."

