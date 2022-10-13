Reviewing Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and The Competition

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cboe Global Markets to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion $529.00 million 61.89 Cboe Global Markets Competitors $7.91 billion $906.62 million 27.87

Profitability

Cboe Global Markets’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 5.77% 20.05% 9.29% Cboe Global Markets Competitors 17.09% 23.86% 7.35%

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cboe Global Markets and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets Competitors 134 849 1152 29 2.50

As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets peers beat Cboe Global Markets on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.