Reviewing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ebix has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ebix and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

Earnings and Valuation

Ebix presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 685.75%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.92, indicating a potential upside of 185.81%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than SmartRent.

This table compares Ebix and SmartRent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $994.94 million 0.59 $68.19 million $2.25 8.48 SmartRent $110.64 million 4.33 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.51

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 6.97% 12.43% 5.54% SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Summary

Ebix beats SmartRent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

