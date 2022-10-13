Reviewing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allin and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.31 -$6.54 million ($0.23) -5.13

Allin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allin and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Allin.

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -44.28% -32.74% -17.32%

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

