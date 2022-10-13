Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Up 491.1% in September

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 491.1% from the September 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.8 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF remained flat at $14.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. Rexel has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXLSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

