RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,049. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.