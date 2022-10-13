RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,049. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

