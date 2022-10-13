Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 422.8% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

