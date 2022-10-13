Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 719.2% in September

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 719.2% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Rightmove Trading Down 0.1 %

RTMVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

