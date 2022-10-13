Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $56.43. 267,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

