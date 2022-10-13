Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 48 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.88. 167,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

