Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

