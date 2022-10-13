RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (RMMZ)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.