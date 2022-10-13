RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMMZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,552. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

