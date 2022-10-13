RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RMI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
