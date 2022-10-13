RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RMI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

