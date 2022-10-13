Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $196,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,524,902 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

