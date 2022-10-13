Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald's Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.78. 52,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald's Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

