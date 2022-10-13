Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RVSB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,520. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

