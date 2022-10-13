RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

RLJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

RLJ opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 975,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

