Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.29 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,888,924 shares changing hands.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £83.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.56.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

