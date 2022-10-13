Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.71.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.