Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $239.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.