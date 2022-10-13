Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

RCKY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $162.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

In related news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 235,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 76,211 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 347.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth about $496,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

