Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$53.00 and last traded at C$53.00, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.65.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The stock has a market cap of C$26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

