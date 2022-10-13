Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.14. 2,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 984,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,414 shares of company stock valued at $434,090. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.