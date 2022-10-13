Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 75,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. Insiders own 53.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

