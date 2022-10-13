Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.10. 75,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,536. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

