Royal Bank of Canada Trims Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price to €650.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $689.67.

Kering Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $43.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Kering has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $84.02.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

