Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in GSK by 19.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in GSK by 169.3% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 23.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,716.67.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

