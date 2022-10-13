Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.25. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

