Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,205,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $49.14 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

