Royal Fund Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RIO opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

