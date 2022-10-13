Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 815.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

