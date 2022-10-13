Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 815.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Royal Mail Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
Royal Mail Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Royal Mail
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.