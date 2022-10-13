RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 200.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.