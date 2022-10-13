Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $18.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

