Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Canadian National Railway worth $162,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 65,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.83.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

