Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,093,921 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $149,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 682,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.