Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $106.44 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,104 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Autodesk worth $106,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,080. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

